Almost every single detail about Samsung's next iPad killer just leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S is already a strong contender to the iPad, and now it looks like a newer version of the tablet is coming soon. Blog Sam Mobile recently reported that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Tab S2 in June, and has also revealed details about its hardware.

The upcoming device will come in 8-inch and 9.7-inch screen sizes, according to Sam Mobile. The current Galaxy Tab S is available in two sizes, as well, but they’re a bit larger with 10.5 and 8.4-inch screens.

The new tablet sounds like it will look more like the iPad, too, considering the larger version has the same screen size as the iPad Air 2 with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Both tablets will be 5.4mm thin, according to the report, which is thinner than the 6.4-mm iPad Air 2. The screen will also have the same resolution as that of the iPad Air 2 at 2,048 x 1,536, assuming Sam Mobile’s information is correct.

It will reportedly run on Samsung’s latest 64-bit processor and will come with 3GB of memory just like the current tablet. Expect to see the latest version of Android, called 5.0 Lollipop, installed on the tablet out of the box.

Samsung will also use more premium materials than on the newer version compared to the Galaxy Tab S, the report says. This isn’t too surprising, considering the Galaxy Tab S felt like it was made of a material similar to that of the Galaxy S5. Now, since Samsung has used metal and glass for the Galaxy S6, there’s a chance we’ll see the same type of design translate to the next Galaxy Tab S.

There’s no telling exactly what to expect until Samsung makes an official announcement, but a recently leaked photo provides some perspective as to what the gadget may look like. The image below, which was published by Twitter account OnLeaks, reportedly shows a rendering of what looks like a Samsung tablet with metal edges and a physical home button.

Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S at the end of June, but we have yet to hear anything from Samsung about its future tablet products.

