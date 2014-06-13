The Most Important Features In Samsung's New Galaxy Tablet

Steve Kovach
Samsung galaxy tab sSteve Kovach/Business InsiderThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S.

Samsung’s new flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S, launches this summer.

You can read all the details about the new tab here, and check out the gallery below for a quick overview of the most important features.

This is the Galaxy Tab S. It comes in two sizes. This is the 8.4-inch version.

This is the 10.4-inch version.

Here are both models next to each other. They have pretty much the same specs on the inside. The only differences are size and price. The 10.4-incher starts at $US499. The 8.4-incher starts at $US399.

Samsung designed new covers for the tablets called Book Covers.

The Book Cover snaps onto the back of the Galaxy Tab S with those little buttons.

See?

The Book Cover can prop the tab to three different viewing angles.

Here's another angle.

There's also an optional keyboard accessory. It connects to the Galaxy Tab S via Bluetooth.

The screen is super sharp. The photo doesn't do it justice, but the HD video shown here looked great in person.

The home button has an embedded fingerprint sensor so you can unlock the device without a passcode. You can also sync your fingerprint with your PayPal account.

The Galaxy Tab S looks good from the front, but the back is covered in the same dimpled plastic as the Galaxy S5 phone. It feels comfortable, but doesn't look good.

It comes with an app called Paper Garden, a virtual newsstand for digital magazines.

It also comes with Milk, Samsung's streaming-internet radio service that only works on certain Samsung devices.

There's an app called Side Sync that lets you connect your Galaxy Tab S to your Galaxy smartphone over Wi-Fi. From there, you can drag and drop files and photos between the two devices.

You can also make phone calls from your tablet.

And play games running on your smartphone.

