11 Things You Can Do With Samsung's New Tablet That You Can't Do With The iPad

There are tons of Android tablets out there, but few are equipped to take on the iPad. Samsung’s recently released Galaxy Tab S, however, may be the best Android tablet you can buy.

Other than its super-slim design and gorgeous display, the Tab S comes with a handful of software features that allow you to do more than you can with an iPad.

Here’s a quick look at what you can do with the Galaxy Tab S that you can’t do with an iPad.

You can use your fingerprint to make payments or launch apps The Galaxy Tab S comes with Samsung's fingerprint sensor in the home button. Since Samsung has partnered with PayPal, you can use your fingerprint to verify purchases rather than typing in a password. Samsung's software lets you run more than one app side-by-side Thanks to Samsung's Multi-Window Mode, you can open two apps and run them alongside one another on the home screen. You can control your smartphone directly from the Galaxy Tab S Samsung's SideSync feature, which lets you control your phone from the tablet, only works if you have a Galaxy S4, Galaxy S5, or Galaxy Note 3 smartphone. The feature is designed to make it easier to transfer files between your phone and tablet, but you can also use your tablet to make or answer phone calls. Making calls from your tablet seems a bit awkward, but the idea is that if your phone is in another room, you can still answer the call immediately without having to run to get it. The Galaxy Tab S' display changes depending on what you're doing Samsung claims that its new tablet can adjust its colour gamut, sharpness, and contrast depending on how you use the tablet. For example, if you're watching a movie and then decide to read an e-book, Samsung's tablet will supposedly adjust display settings automatically. You can control your computer through the Galaxy Tab S using its Remote PC app After logging in with your Samsung account and installing the Remote PC app on your computer, you can control your PC using the Galaxy Tab S. This means you can access files stored on your computer directly from the tablet. You can enable Kids Mode when your child or younger sibling is using the tablet There's a Kids Mode on the Galaxy Tab S that allows parents to add additional controls while their children use the tablet. The interface is also more kid-friendly than the standard Android UI. You can set the tablet to automatically pause a video when your eyes aren't looking at the screen The Smart Stay feature under the Display section in the Settings menu will tell the tablet to pause a video when your eyes are looking away from the screen. This feature was introduced last year with the Galaxy S4. You can read paywalled articles from The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and The New York Times for free Samsung's Galaxy Gifts program offers various subscriptions for free for a limited time. For example, you get a free one-year digital subscription to Bloomberg Businessweek. Customise your home screen with widgets This isn't specific to Samsung's tablet, but since it runs on Android you can drag and drop different widgets onto your home screen. You can access a whole bunch of settings just by swiping down on the home screen Samsung's software offers a whole bunch of Quick Settings options, which means you can adjust screen brightness and turn Bluetooth on or off among other things by swiping down from the top of the screen. Apple offers similar settings by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, but Samsung offers way more options. Completely change the look and feel of your phone with a launcher app Launcher apps allow you to replace your Android device's home screen with an entirely new interface. Here's what the Galaxy Tab S home screen looks like with the Smart Launcher 2 home screen. Now check out some features you can get with HTC's new smartphone that you can't get on an iPhone 11 things you can do with an HTC One that you can't do with the iPhone>>

