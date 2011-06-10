Samsung's Next Honeycomb Tablet May Not Be Thinner Than The iPad 2 After All

Photo: via NewGadgets.DE

Samsung’s super-thin Galaxy Tab 10.1 launched this week in New York, but the smaller version of the tablet is reportedly having some production problems that could delay the launch.The Galaxy Tab 8.9 was announced along with the 10.1, but we haven’t heard much since. Engadget reports this is because of production problems with the 8.9-inch displays.



Samsung may have to resort to thicker (and dimmer) displays in order to get the next Galaxy Tab on time. That would mean the 8.9-inch version could be up to 40% thicker than the 10.1-inch tablet. (Right now, spec sheets have both tablets at the same thickness.)

Don’t Miss: HUGE Photos Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.