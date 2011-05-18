Samsung's Next Galaxy Tab Has A Great Design, But Honeycomb Is Still Full Of Bugs

Developers and members of the press who attended Google’s I/O conference last week received a nice surprise: A Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1…about a month before it’s set to launch.



The special edition Galaxy Tab isn’t the final version though. It still runs a stock version of Honeycomb, which will be replaced by Samsung’s customised TouchWiz skin when the Tab launches next month.

But the Google I/O edition of the Tab does give us a sneak peek at what to expect, and those lucky enough to score one have been posting reviews over the last few days.

Here’s the rundown:

Engadget’s Darren Murph loved the Tab’s design, saying it was even better than the iPad 2’s and easier to handle. He also notes the picture quality on the 10.1-inch screen is excellent.

CNET’s Eric Franklin also praises the Galaxy Tab 10.1’s design, but says it doesn’t feel as sturdy as the iPad 2. Thanks to the NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor, websites loaded quickly, even ones with lots of content.

Todd Haselton at BGR thinks the Galaxy Tab 10.1’s hardware and design are excellent, but the buggy Honeycomb operating system ruins the whole experience. (We thought the same thing about Honeycomb when we reviewed the Motorola Xoom.)

Keep in mind that these reviews are based on an early release, special edition model of the Galaxy Tab 10.1. The final version will include an updated version of Honeycomb and some other minor hardware and design tweaks.

