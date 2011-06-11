Samsung Will Have To Do Better Than This To Prove The Galaxy Tab Beats The iPad

Samsung has a new ad on YouTube for the Galaxy Tab 10.1 that pokes fun at the iPad’s lack of Flash support.



We still don’t think Flash is a big deal on tablets. (If you’ve ever tried it, you’d understand.) And it’s hardly the determining factor when deciding whether to buy an iPad or a Honeycomb tablet.

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Via Slash Gear]

Don’t Miss: HUGE Photos Of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.