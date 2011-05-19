Is The Next Galaxy Tab Worth As Much As The iPad 2?

Photo: tinhtevideo

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 is already up for pre-order and selling for the same price as the iPad 2.The 16 GB and 32 GB Wi-Fi versions will cost $499 and $599, respectively on J&R. That’s the same pricing structure as the iPad.



Early reviews of the Galaxy Tab have praised the hardware, but say Honeycomb is buggy and needs some work. (That’s exactly what we thought when we tested Honeycomb on the Motorola Xoom.)

J&R is also selling the Wi-Fi version of Samsung’s Galaxy S, a media player designed to compete with the iPod Touch. We had some hands-on time with the Galaxy Players a few weeks ago, and thought they made a great alternative for Android users.

The 5-inch player will cost you $269.99 and the 4-inch player is selling for $229.

