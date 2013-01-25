Now We Know What Samsung's iPad Mini Competitor Will Look Like

Samsung has all but confirmed it will announce a new 8-inch tablet called the Galaxy Note 8.0 at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



Today, an Italian site called DDay.it has posted a few photos of the tablet in action.

It looks really good, like a bigger version of the beautiful Galaxy S III smartphone. Unfortunately, it looks like Samsung is still going to use cheap plastic for the body. We’ll have to wait to try the device in person to find our for sure though.

Here’s a (blurry) photo of the Galaxy Note 8.0:

Photo: DDay.it

