This Is Samsung's New Nook Tablet, The Galaxy Tab 4 Nook

Samsung and Barnes & Noble have officially taken the wraps off their new co-created tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook.

The tablet looks just like the standard 7-inch Galaxy Tab 4, but comes with Barnes & Noble’s Nook software.

It will still run on Android, but the software will be modified to included both Samsung’s and Barnes & Noble’s features.

For example, this means it will come with Barnes & Noble’s Nook Shop, but will also include features that Samsung has built into Android such as the ability to open apps in multiple windows on the home screen.

Barnes & Noble says that the tablet is available today in Barnes & Noble stores. It will cost $US179, and Barnes & Noble is throwing in $US200 worth of free books and apps.

The announcement comes months after the book retailer said it would no longer manufacture its own Nook tablets in February 2014. Samsung and Barnes & Noble announced that they would be working together to create the Galaxy Tab 4 Nook back in June, but this is the first time we’re actually seeing the tablet.

