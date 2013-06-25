Samsung Has A Bunch Of New Cheap Android Tablets That Start At $199

Samsung just announced its new line of Galaxy tablets.



The Galaxy Tab 3 family comes in three sizes: 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10.1-inch. The Tab’s come in two colour options — white and gold-brown. They will retail for $199, $299, and $399, respectively.

All three devices run Android and are powered by NVIDIA’s Tegra 3 processor, which makes them really fast. The tablets are Wi-Fi only.

The 7-inch model comes with 8 GB of storage and the 8-inch and 10.1-inch models will start with 16 GB. All three models have a MicroSD card reader so you can add more storage.

The Tab 3’s will be available on July 7, but pre-orders start tomorrow.

Samsung is offering so much variety because it was to be able to reach more customers. To help with this it is also making the tablets available at a wider variety of retailers like Best Buy, Office Depot, Wal-Mart, Newegg, and Sears.

