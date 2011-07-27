The Best Android Tablet You Can Buy Gets Super Fast 4G In Two Days

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Our favourite Android Honeycomb tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, is getting super-fast 4G LTE goodness from Verizon on July 28.Now, it will not only be the best made Android tablet, but also one of the fastest.



The Galaxy Tab 10.1 now comes in a few varieties: 16 GB Wi-Fi only ($499.99), 16GB 4G LTE ($529.99), and 32 GB 4G LTE ($629.99).

You can get any model in metallic grey or glossy white.

As far as data plans go, you can grab 2 GB per month for $30.00, 5 GB per month for $50.00, and a gargantuan 10 GB per month for $80.00.

