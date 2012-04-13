How Samsung Pulled Off A Budget Tablet That's Better Than The Kindle Fire

Samsung’s budget-friendly 7-inch Galaxy Tab 2 is out now. At $250, we think it’s a better choice than Amazon’s Kindle Fire.



It’s Samsung’s first tablet to ship with the latest and greatest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. Plus it has a neat app called Peel that acts as a universal remote for your home entertainment centre. Check out the video below for a demo.

And don’t miss our photo review of the Galaxy Tab 2 >

Produced by Daniel Goodman and William Wei

