Samsung Has A Tablet That's Better Than The Kindle Fire [GALAXY TAB 2 REVIEW]

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Finally. We have a tablet that’s better than Amazon’s Kindle Fire at a comparable price.



Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab 2 is another 7-inch tablet that runs the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. It’s priced at an enticing $250, putting it in the same tier as Amazon’s $199 Kindle Fire.

What makes it better? For starters, Samsung only added modest changes to Android instead of forking the entire system and closing it off from Google’s Android app store.

Plus, Ice Cream Sandwich makes a much better tablet OS than Amazon’s solution.

I spent the last few days using the Galaxy Tab 2. Keep reading for the full review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.