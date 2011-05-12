Samsung's Next Honeycomb Tablet Is Selling On eBay For A Whopping $1,300

At Google’s Android keynote yesterday, all 5,000 people in attendance scored a brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.



The Honeycomb tablet isn’t due to launch until next month — we’ll have an exact release date by May 24 — and someone has already put their’s on eBay.

As of this writing, bidding is over $1,300, and you have under half an hour to get your bid in. It’s likely the Galaxy Tab will be comparably priced to the iPad, probably around $600. If you’re impatient, and don’t mind shelling out the extra $700, you can check out the Tab here.

