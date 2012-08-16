Here's How Samsung's New Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet Compares To The iPad

Samsung officially announced its new flagship Android tablet today, the Galaxy Note 10.1.



The tablet stands out for its ability to run two apps at once in a split screen and it’s special stylus called the S Pen.

So how does it stack up to the number one tablet, Apple’s third-generation iPad? Here’s a quick breakdown of the key specs:

Photo: Business Insider

