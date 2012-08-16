Here's How Samsung's New Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet Compares To The iPad

Steve Kovach

Samsung officially announced its new flagship Android tablet today, the Galaxy Note 10.1. 

The tablet stands out for its ability to run two apps at once in a split screen and it’s special stylus called the S Pen.

Don’t miss our hands-on photos of the Galaxy Note 10.1 >

So how does it stack up to the number one tablet, Apple’s third-generation iPad? Here’s a quick breakdown of the key specs:

samsung galaxy note 10.1 and new ipad spec comparison

Photo: Business Insider

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.