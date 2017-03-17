The Samsung Galaxy S8 will reportedly use facial recognition and iris scanning to authorise payments

iPhone-Crash/YouTube A Samsung Galaxy S8 concept drawing.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 smartphone will use facial recognition and iris scanning to authorise payments, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing sources familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports that the Samsung Galaxy S8 device will enable facial recognition payments within months of going on sale. Specifically, it will reportedly “blend fingerprint, iris and facial detection to verify users.”

Samsung has embedded facial recognition technology into its smartphones in the past but this would be the first time that the company has used it to authorise payments. Previously it was used to help users unlock their phones.

The South Korean tech giant’s flagship device is expected to be released on March 28 and Samsung is already working with banks to help them adopt the new payment authorisation method, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Typically smartphones have asked users to authorise payments by typing in a pin number or a password, and some, including the iPhone, also allow people to authorise payments with their fingerprint.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 device will end up competing with Apple’s new iPhone, which is expected to be released in September.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the upcoming iPhone 8 will triumph over the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and have a negative effect on the South Korean tech giant’s overall smartphone sales.

Samsung did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

