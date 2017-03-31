Here are the main differences between the Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung's latest flagship smartphones

Business Insider

Here are the Galaxy S8's dimensions:

- 149 x 68.1 x 8 millimetres (height, width, and depth, respectively). In inches, that's: 5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31

Despite its large 5.8-inch screen, the Galaxy S8 actually feels like a smaller phone than it is. The Galaxy S8 is actually narrower -- albeit by one millimetre -- than the Galaxy S7, which has a smaller 5.1-inch screen.

That's because Samsung gave the Galaxy S8 and S8+'s screens an 18.5:8 aspect ratio. That means the screen is taller and narrower than most smartphone screens, which usually don a 16:9 aspect ratio.

It is 6.5 millimetres (0.25 inches) taller than the Galaxy S7, but I didn't find it too difficult to reach the top of the screen with my thumb when holding it with one hand.

This is largely because Samsung has narrowed the borders surrounding the screen to such a degree that the overall size of the phone isn't that big, yet it has a significantly bigger screen.

The Galaxy S8 is the smallest model, but its screen is bigger than most large smartphones. As a result, it's likely to be the sweet spot for most people considering buying Samsung's new phones. It combines the comfort and ease-of-use of a normal-to-large-sized phone with the benefits of a large-screened phone.

Still, it may not please those who prefer smaller or average-sized phones, like the Galaxy S7.