Here's how the new Galaxy S8 compares to the top phones in the world right now

The leaks and rumours leading up to the Galaxy S8’s announcement on Wednesday left little to the imagination about the phone’s physical features, but details about its insides were a little murkier.

Now that Samsung has officially revealed the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, we know exactly what’s turning the wheels inside the new flagship smartphone.

A comparison between the Galaxy S8 and other major smartphones shows that both new Samsung phones have comparatively huge screens, but their footprint isn’t that much bigger or heavier thanks to their narrow top and bottom borders.

It’s also clear that the Galaxy S8 has more features to offer than the other smartphones, especially against the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will go up for pre-order on March 30, and will be on store shelves on April 21. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.