Samsung is paying 'extra careful attention' to the Galaxy S8 because of all the 'huge changes'

Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

A new report from Korean news site ET News claims Samsung is “paying extra careful attention” towards the development of the Galaxy S8 to avoid the same debacle it’s experiencing with the Note 7.

ET News also claims “huge changes” are coming to the Galaxy S8, including a new home button embedded underneath the display’s glass panel, an all-display front surface with very narrow borders, a dual-lens camera, and a new Snapdragon 830 processor from Qualcomm.

With the extra precautions and “huge changes” in mind, it’s unlikely that Samsung would rush the Galaxy S8’s development, as was reported by the Korea Herald in September. In that report, the Korea Herald claimed Samsung’s best bet to deal with the Note 7 crisis would be to release its upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship earlier than planned.

Indeed, “rushing” to get the Note 7 to market before Apple’s iPhone 7 announcement is the primary suspect for the Note 7 debacle. It would be unwise for Samsung to rush the release of the Galaxy S8 when it’s rumoured to come with a bunch of new features and hardware, which would surely require expansive quality testing.

On top of that, a leaked press invite to the Samsung event during MWC found by GSMArena also suggests the Galaxy S8’s release isn’t affected by the Note 7 debacle.

Either way, none of this can be fully confirmed until we receive an official invite from Samsung, and we’ll only know about the Galaxy S8’s new features when Samsung announces it.

