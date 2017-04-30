Here are all the best features in the Samsung Galaxy S8

Hollis JohnsonLook at all that stuff!
Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 launches April 21, and we’ve been using it for about a week.
Expectations are high for the phone as Samsung attempts to recover from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last fall.
What can it do? Check out the phone’s best features here.
Hollis JohnsonThe iPhone 7, Galaxy S8, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus.
The screen covers over 80% of the front. That means there's no more home button. You use digital keys on the screen instead.
Bixby will get voice controls in a software update later this spring. The button on the side of the S8 will launch Bixby (until then, it doesn't do anything).
Finally, you can insert the S8 into the new Gear VR headset. The Gear VR now comes with a motion controller.
