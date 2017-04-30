Here are all the best features in the Samsung Galaxy S8

Hollis Johnson, Steve Kovach
Samsung Galaxy S8 1Hollis JohnsonLook at all that stuff!

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 launches April 21, and we’ve been using it for about a week.

Expectations are high for the phone as Samsung attempts to recover from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco last fall.

What can it do? Check out the phone’s best features here.

It comes in two sizes. The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch screen. The Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen.

It fits more screen on a smaller body compared to the iPhone.

The iPhone 7, Galaxy S8, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus.

Look at all that screen.

The screen covers over 80% of the front. That means there's no more home button. You use digital keys on the screen instead.

That big screen is perfect for videos and reading.

Even though the screen is large, the S8 is comfortable and easy to hold.

The fingerprint sensor is now on the back. It works well, but it's in an awkward position.

Yes, there's a headphone jack.

It's the best looking phone you can buy.

It comes with Google Assistant, the new digital helper made by Google.

There's also an assistant made by Samsung called Bixby. But it's not as good as Google Assistant.

Bixby Vision is a new camera mode that can identify objects in the real world.

Bixby will get voice controls in a software update later this spring. The button on the side of the S8 will launch Bixby (until then, it doesn't do anything).

You can charge the Galaxy S8 wirelessly.

Finally, you can insert the S8 into the new Gear VR headset. The Gear VR now comes with a motion controller.

Want to know more?

Read our full review of the Galaxy S8 here >>

