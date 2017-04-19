REVIEW: Samsung's Galaxy S8 is an incredible phone, but it's far from perfect

The Galaxy S8 is an incredible phone, and it puts Samsung on a path to redemption after the battery debacle the Note 7 suffered last fall.

Still, it’s not perfect. While the hardware and design are the best you can get, there are a lot of questionable things going on with the software, especially Samsung’s decision to make its own digital assistant called Bixby.

