Two new video leaks appear to show the Galaxy S8's radically different screen

Youtube/MobileFunTV

The LG G6's display has rounded corners, which could hint at what the Galaxy S8 could look like with rounded corners.

Apart from a new design, it's not clear if the rounded corners on the Galaxy S8 will have other functions. For the G6, LG claims the rounded corners makes the screen more resistant to cracking when the phone is dropped. It's a claim we're not ready to test with the pre-production test device we have. Even then, we're not even sure how rounded corners could truly make the screen more durable.