This 8-second video reveals our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung is set to announce the new Galaxy S8 at its launch event, but it looks like someone’s already got their hands on a working unit a little early.

The short video was posted on Slashleaks’ YouTube channel, and it shows some of the main rumoured changes that Samsung is making to its upcoming Galaxy S smartphone.

Check it out:

Assuming the video is legitimate -- and we believe it is -- this is what the Galaxy S8 looks like: YouTube/Slashleaks There's a mysterious on-screen button that appears when the screen turns on, which could be Samsung's new 'Bixby' smart digital assistant, similar to Apple's Siri. YouTube/Slashleaks Samsung says you'll be able to control the Galaxy S8 using just your voice with Bixby. The user in the video does say something in the video, but it's not clear whether he's issuing any commands to Bixby. As the rumours suggest, the display on the Galaxy S8 seems to have rounder corners compared to the square corners on previous models. YouTube/Slashleaks It also looks like it comes with a huge number of apps, but there's no way of telling whether the user added his own apps from the Google Play Store or Samsung App store, or if it's a ton of extra apps pre-installed to the device, called 'bloatware.' For reference, here are the square corners of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge had square corners. Rounded corners seems to be the latest design trend, as the LG G6 also has rounded corners on its display. In the Galaxy S8 video leak, it also appears that Samsung has ditched the capacitive touch buttons on the bottom border and replaced them with on-screen buttons. YouTube/Slashleaks It also looks like Samsung has moved the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. YouTube/Slashleaks You can check out the full 8-second video for yourself.

