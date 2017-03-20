The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak claims to show different colour options for the upcoming phones

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones have leaked like a sieve over the past several weeks, but now we appear to have a little more clarity on what colours the forthcoming devices might use and how much they might cost.

The details come from a pair of tweets sent out Sunday by prolific gadget leaker Evan Blass, who has already led much of the coverage on the devices. The first claims to reveal a trio of colour options for the back and sides of the handsets. Blass describes then as “black sky,” “orchid grey,” and “arctic silver.”

It’s worth noting that these may not be the only colours available. According to a note last week from famed mobile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the phones will come in seven different colours: gold, silver, orchid, blue, matte black, “bright black,” and pink. Even then, the availability of those may vary by region and mobile carrier.

Blass’ second note claims to reveal European price points for the Galaxy S8, the larger Galaxy S8+ variant, and a few related accessories, including the updated Gear VR headset announced last month, a new Gear 360 camera, and the DeX docking station. It’s hard to say how Samsung might convert these rates for the US, but, as anticipated, both phones should sit at the higher-end of the market.

Of those accessories, the DeX is particularly notable. According to past reports from The Guardian and others, it will allow you to connect the Galaxy S8 to a monitor and keyboard, turning the phone into a makeshift Android desktop computer.

This concept has been tried with little success many times in the past — the Motorola Atrix, for one, or the Continuum feature Microsoft uses with Windows 10 phones today — so, if the feature is confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Samsung will approach it this time around.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung is widely expected to reveal the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at its “Galaxy Unpacked” event on March 29, with a retail release coming sometime in late April. Both phones are reported to have large wraparound OLED displays with minimal bezels. The Galaxy S8’s screen is said to measure 5.8 inches, while the Galaxy S8+’s is said to be 6.2 inches.

Flickr/Răzvan Băltărețu Last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge phone.

Beyond that, both phones are expected to sport the newest and fastest Snapdragon 835 chipsets (in the US), a new Siri-like voice assistant named Bixby, and 3.5mm headphone jacks, among other features.

Though it’s not as high a seller as Apple’s iPhone, the “Galaxy S” series is typically Samsung’s biggest device launch of the year, and one of the most prominent high-end handsets running Google’s Android operating system. It will take on particular importance this year, as the Korean firm attempts to recover both financially and perceptually from the disastrous recall of its Galaxy Note 7 phone.

At this rate, though, Samsung won’t have much left to reveal by launch day.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right) pic.twitter.com/ISo7W10sYV

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

S8 – 799€ S8+ – 899€ DeX – 150€ GearVR – 129€ Gear360 – 229€ https://t.co/vVm6DRMkX5

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

