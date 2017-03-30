The Samsung Galaxy S8 goes on sale in the UK on April 28

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business InsiderThe Samsung Galaxy S8.
LONDON — The Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung’s new flagship handset, will go on sale in the UK on April 28.
However, Samsung’s new phone will be available from April 20 to people who pre-order the device. Pre-orders for the device opened today.
The Galaxy S8 will retail for £689 in the UK, and the larger Galaxy S8+ will sell for £779.
Samsung says its new phone will only come in two colours in the UK: Black and grey. The company said the availability of its silver-coloured Galaxy S8 “will be announced in due course.”
Here are the key features in the Samsung Galaxy S8:
- 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
- 64 GB internal memory. Expandable storage available via MicroSD slot.
- Water resistant.
- Samsung Connect app for controlling your smart home appliances.
- Fast charging via plug and wireless fast charging.
- Standard headphone jack and USB-C connector for charging and accessories.
- Comes with Harman Kardon earbuds.
