A new leak just revealed pretty much everything about Samsung's next big smartphone, the Galaxy S8

Citing “well placed” sources, The Guardian just unleashed several details about Samsung’s next big smartphone, the Galaxy S8, which reinforce the majority of rumours surrounding the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone.
Check out the latest report on what the Galaxy S8 will look like and what it will feature:
The Guardian's report claims Samsung will release two Galaxy S8 models with different screens ranging between five to six inches, which is similar to the screen dimension on the Galaxy S7 (5.1 inches) and S7 Edge (5.5 inches).
Previous rumours point to two differing sets of screen sizes, including 5.1 and 5.5-inch displays, and 5.7 and 6.2-inch displays. It's still unclear from The Guardian's report which set is accurate.
While both Galaxy S8 models will have similar screen sizes as the Galaxy S7 models, The Guardian expects that both S8 devices will be generally smaller.
Apparently, Samsung will achieve this by reducing the size of the top and bottom borders, which will give allow the screens to cover a larger majority of the front-facing panel. The top and bottom borders will be so narrow that Samsung doesn't have room to place its own branding logo on them.
The top and bottom borders are reportedly so narrow that Samsung is also moving the fingerprint scanner to the back of the devices. They were traditionally found on the front bottom border.
The Galaxy S8 will reportedly have slightly better cameras than the class-leading Galaxy S7 cameras, with improved photo quality, low-light performance, and general speed.
The iris scanner will be similar to that found on the Galaxy Note 7, which was discontinued towards the end of 2016 due to battery issues. We can expect the Galaxy S8's iris scanner to have similar functions as the Note 7's. It will potentially let you unlock the S8 using your iris, make purchases, as well as adding extra security to specific folders stored on the S8.
It will also feature object recognition, which could be linked to Samsung rumoured inclusion of AI that's supposedly called 'Bixby.' This will apparently let you search the web for information on objects seen through the Galaxy S8's camera (similar to Amazon's Firefly technology).
The Guardian also alleges that the Galaxy S8 devices will both have headphone ports, unlike the iPhone 7.
All these details are rumours until we see Samsung reportedly reveal the final product in late March.
Samsung itself claims that it's delaying the Galaxy S8's launch from its traditional announcement during Mobile World Congress in February in order to ensure the device's quality following the exploding Galaxy Note 7 debacle.
The Guardian claims the Galaxy S8 will go on sale on April 21.
