A new leak just revealed pretty much everything about Samsung's next big smartphone, the Galaxy S8

While both Galaxy S8 models will have similar screen sizes as the Galaxy S7 models, The Guardian expects that both S8 devices will be generally smaller.

Apparently, Samsung will achieve this by reducing the size of the top and bottom borders, which will give allow the screens to cover a larger majority of the front-facing panel. The top and bottom borders will be so narrow that Samsung doesn't have room to place its own branding logo on them.

The top and bottom borders are reportedly so narrow that Samsung is also moving the fingerprint scanner to the back of the devices. They were traditionally found on the front bottom border.