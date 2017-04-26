The Galaxy S8 is a beautiful phone, but it's also fragile

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 is mighty tempting with its gorgeous design.

However, with beauty comes compromise, at least when it comes to the Galaxy S8’s durability.

Two YouTube channels, Square Trade and JerryRigEverything, perform durability tests on new smartphones, and the Galaxy S8 was certainly not going to be left out.

They found that the Galaxy S8 was fragile when it faced big impacts, but its screen stood up well against scratches. Square Trade also found some issues with the Galaxy S8’s water resistance.

Check out the results of their tests:

Square Trade dropped both Galaxy S8 models on their fronts and backs from a height of six feet. It found that both Galaxy S8 models cracked on the front and back on their first drops. YouTube/Square Trade The previous Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, weren't much less fragile, either. Square Trade found that the S7 cracked on the first fall on its front, and the S7 Edge cracked on the second. YouTube/Square Trade Still, the Galaxy S8 is the first phone that Square Trade tested that cracked on both sides during the first drop test. YouTube/Square Trade Six feet is probably a taller-than-average height for people to drop their phones from, but the Galaxy S8 still fared poorly compared to other phones in Square Trade's previous tests. The more likely scenario would be between three to four feet, and it's unclear how well the Galaxy S8 fares in that scenario. Square Trade also tested the Galaxy S8's rated water resistance, and found that the audio was muffled and distorted after the test. YouTube/Square Trade That doesn't bode well for the Galaxy S8's water resistance. It's rated with IP68 water resistance, which means it should have withstood the 30-minute immersion in five feet of water, but that clearly wasn't the case in Square Trade's test. It's unclear if the audio problem was temporary or permanent. Next up, YouTuber JerryRigEverything tested how well the Galaxy S8 stands up to scratches. YouTube/JerryRigEverything He found that the Galaxy S8's screen had a hardness of '6,' which means it's pretty resilient to scratches, and could resist scratches from loose coins or keys in a pocket. YouTube/JerryRigEverything That's on par with the Galaxy S7 screen's scratch resistance. YouTube/JerryRigEverything JerryRigEveything also found that the camera was resistant to scratches from a box cutter, which is impressive. YouTube/JerryRigEverything The fingerprint scanner, on the other hand, didn't do so well against the box cutter. YouTube/JerryRigEverything However, he found that the fingerprint scanner still worked fine despite the scratches. YouTube/JerryRigEverything The metal sides of the Galaxy S8 are likely to scratch. YouTube/JerryRigEverything JerryRigEverything's test is a little extreme, as you're unlikely to subject your Galaxy S8 to a box cutter, but it's still likely to get some light scratching from daily use, and that's expected from any phone with metal sides. Based on these tests, we'd suggest you buy a case for your Galaxy S8, but you don't necessarily need a screen protector. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider Just not this case... Samsung Check out Square Trade's video for the full rundown. And here's JerryRigEverything's video. Warning: it's hard to watch expensive smartphones under the knife!

