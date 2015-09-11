Details of the Samsung Galaxy S7 leaked 1 day after Apple's iPhone 6S announcement

Just a day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, details of the Samsung Galaxy S7, the company’s next smartphone, have leaked, according to SamMobile.

The new phone, code named “Project Lucky,” appeared on Geekbench, a site that measures the performance of computer hardware and software and assigns it a numerical ranking.

The benchmark revealed the specs of the Galaxy S7 — or at least the specs of the device Samsung is currently testing — which include a new 20 megapixel camera, a more powerful Exynos 8890 processor, and faster flash storage called “UFS 2.0.”

The new camera comes with an associated project called “all lens cover,” the details of which are unknown. SamMobile speculates that it could be the addition of a new lens but the technology is likely to be in its infancy at this early stage of testing.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge were released in April 2015 making it unlikely that the S7 will be seen anytime before early 2016.

