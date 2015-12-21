Everything we know about the Galaxy S7

In early 2016, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S7 — its next flagship smartphone.

The South Korean electronics giant used to be the undisputed king of the smartphone world. But over the last few years, it has come under a sustained assault from Apple. Starting with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, the Cupertino company’s larger-screened devices stole away Samsung customers and cratered its profits.

So Samsung is down, but by no means out. It’s still the world’s largest smartphone company by global shipments (even if the iPhone is the most popular single phone).

The Galaxy line is its Crème de la Crème — its flagship devices, and some of the best high-end Android smartphones out there.

As rumours begin to swirl about the S7, here’s what we know, and what we think we know.

