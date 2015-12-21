Everything we know about the Galaxy S7

In early 2016, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S7 — its next flagship smartphone.
The South Korean electronics giant used to be the undisputed king of the smartphone world. But over the last few years, it has come under a sustained assault from Apple. Starting with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, the Cupertino company’s larger-screened devices stole away Samsung customers and cratered its profits.
So Samsung is down, but by no means out. It’s still the world’s largest smartphone company by global shipments (even if the iPhone is the most popular single phone).
The Galaxy line is its Crème de la Crème — its flagship devices, and some of the best high-end Android smartphones out there.
As rumours begin to swirl about the S7, here’s what we know, and what we think we know.
The Journal's report also claims that the new device will look fairly similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S6. This is in keeping with an earlier report from the Korea Times, that claims the S7 will only get a 'little overhaul.' A source claimed: 'As the S6 and S6 Edge represented progress, the S7 will have improvements both in picture quality, performance and other some new features. But because smartphones have already been commoditised, you don't need to spend more on a surface overhaul.'
It was the Galaxy S6 that ditched Samsung's distinctive -- albeit cheap-feeling -- plastic casing for a more premium metal frame and glass back. According to one unconfirmed rumour floating about previously picked up by Tech Radar, it might use a magnesium alloy for these sides -- making the device stronger.
Ths S7 may also have high-speed charging, a source has claimed to the Journal. The inclusion of USB Type-C would let owners charge their devices in just 30 minutes.
Trusted Reviews has got its hands on what it claims are renders of the Galaxy S7. They apparently come via Mobile Fun, and show the forthcoming phone in a case. If authentic, one minor change is that the home button is less rounded than in previous models.
Business Insider hasn't been able to independently authenticate the render, so make of them what you will.
Samsung has been looking into foldable screen technology for years, and there are reports that it is developing a smartphone under the codename Project Valley. A launch is rumoured for January 2016, but this is in no way confirmed -- and even if it was, it's not clear whether or not it would be incorporated into the S7, or be a separate device.
The Wall Street Journal makes no mention of the tech in its recent report, and claims that the device isn't a 'major departure' from the S6 -- while a foldable screen would certainly be a big change.
