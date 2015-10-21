Samsung might be taking a brand new approach with its next major smartphone

Samsung’s next flagship phone, the so-called Galaxy S7 might be here sooner than expected, according to a report from Korean outlet ET News.

ET News reports that Samsung will announce the new phone in January.

Usually, Samsung releases its smaller flagship Galaxy S devices in March or April.

The same report also claims that the Galaxy S7 could be Samsung’s first “sub-premium” smartphone that won’t have the most powerful and expensive processor like the Galaxy S6 and Note 5, which often ends up being overkill for most uses on smartphone.

Instead, it will opt for a less powerful processor that will still handle anything you throw at it just as well and won’t cost as much for both Samsung and the consumer.

The report is far from confirmed truth, but it would make sense for Samsung to enter the sub-premium category, which sits between the “mid-range” and “premium” categories in terms of specs, quality, and price.

With the advent of sub-premium smartphone, the benefits of spending more money on a smartphone are less and less tempting, especially since those benefits can be considered negligible.

Both Google and Motorola recently released sub-premium smartphones that cost around $US400 and don’t have the most powerful components, but they perform just as well, if not better, than the majority of premium flagships from Samsung, which cost at least $US650.

Interestingly, there’s one key difference that explains why Google’s and Motorola’s phones don’t need overly powerful and expensive components like on premium flagship from Samsung, LG, and HTC phones that cost upwards of $US650.

Premium flagships like Samsung’s Galaxy S6 or LG’s G4 add their own layers of software, or “skins,” that run on top of the Android operating system, and require more powerful components to run even decently as a result. Meanwhile, Google’s Nexus 5X and 6P run the pure version of Android, and Motorola’s Moto X (2015) runs a very near-pure version, too, both of which are more streamlined and lighter than the skins other companies add.

It’s unlikely Samsung will do away with its own skin, called TouchWiz, and the Galaxy S6 already had some issues despite running a powerful octo-core processor, like sluggish multi-tasking performance and freezing.

Making a cheaper phone could also help turn things around for Samsung, which has had difficulty selling high-end phones against the iPhone. The trend over the last two years has been this: If someone wants a premium phone, they usually go for the iPhone. If they want an Android phone, they go with something cheaper that works just as well as a pricey Samsung. This trend has caused massive sales declines for Samsung, which three short years ago was dominating the smartphone market.

NOW WATCH: The Samsung Galaxy S6 destroys the iPhone 6s in a few major ways



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.