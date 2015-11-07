Samsung's next Galaxy phone may be cheaper than the last one

Samsung’s next big smartphone, the Galaxy S7, might be cheaper than this year’s Galaxy S6.

Pan Jiutang, a China-based analyst who specialises in China’s electronics supply chain, says (via Times of India) Samsung is considering cutting the price of the flagship line by about 10%.

This means the Galaxy S7 might start at around $US600. The Galaxy S6 started at about $US650 when it released in April.

A move like this wouldn’t be surprising, considering Samsung cut the prices of both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge just a few months after they launched to “maintain momentum,” according to the company.

But Samsung constantly faces pressure from both the high and low ends of the smartphone market, with Apple representing the most popular high-end luxury brand, and Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Lenovo representing the low-end with their cheap but high quality hardware.

Unlike recent years, Samsung recently reported some success with its mobile division this year, with rising revenues thanks to “significant” increases in demand for its new smartphones. But Samsung might have to take a bit less money from smartphone sales just to sell more devices.

Samsung tends to launch its new flagship smartphones in spring, but we’ve still heard very little about the differentiating features of the Galaxy S7. But, as with most smartphones these days, we’ll learn more details from leaks, rumours and reports in the months leading up to the phone’s launch.

