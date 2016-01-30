Samsung's next Galaxy phone just leaked

The first image of Samsung’s next major smartphone, the Galaxy S7, has leaked.

Evan Blass, who has a nearly perfect record leaking new smartphones before they come out, shared the following render of the Galaxy S7 on VentureBeat:

As expected, the Galaxy S7 will come in two models, one with a standard flat screen and one with a curved screen. They look nearly identical to the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge phones that launched almost a year ago.

But Blass reports that the Galaxy S7 will have some other upgrades like water resistance, an improved camera, a memory card slot, and a larger battery.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that Samsung may also include a pressure-sensitive screen, just like the one on the iPhone 6s.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S7 at an event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona the week of February 21.

