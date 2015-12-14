Samsung could add one of the iPhone's best features to its new smartphone

Samsung could be looking at introducing a pressure sensitive display on the upcoming Galaxy S7, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The feature would be similar to 3D Touch on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, measuring the amount of force on the screen and performing different actions based on that.

The iPhone has a “peek” and “pop” feature that allow a user to interact with apps different, showing a small amount of information on the home screen, for example.

The design of the Galaxy S7 will also be similar to that of the S6, according to the report. The only difference will be that the bulge on the back — which holds the camera — will be smaller.

Samsung is also looking at including a USB Type-C port that would allow for faster charging and an iris scanner that would let customers unlock the phone with their eye.

The launch of the S7 is set to be in March, and an announcement is expected at Mobile World Congress, an industry event that occurs in late February.

Samsung has been looking to shift its focus from smartphone hardware to software and has replaced the head of its smartphone division. Apple generates recurring revenue from users even after they have bought the device, and Samsung wants to get in on that business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.