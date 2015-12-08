Samsung's next smartphone could be as powerful as the iPad Pro

Samsung’s next smartphone, the Galaxy S7, could be as powerful as the iPad Pro, according to leaked benchmark results.

The Galaxy S7 will, according to reports, come in two variants: one will be powered by a Snapdragon CPU and the other by a Samsung-made Exynos CPU. The difference it would seem is minimal, and both phones are set to be very powerful.

Geekbench, the application that measures the performance of a PC or smartphone, performs a series of tests that use either one CPU core (known as single-core) or multiple CPU cores (known as multi-core). Single-core performance represents everyday use while multi-core is how well the PC or smartphone will perform under pressure, such as gaming.

It’s important to note that the Galaxy S7 has not yet been released and so the data could be edited or modified but SamMobile reports that the data looks to be authentic.

A breakdown of how well the devices performed is below (a higher result is better):

In single-core usage, the iPad Pro beats both versions of the Galaxy S7. However, when it comes to multi-core performance — for which the iPad Pro is designed — the Galaxy S7 is equal (in the case of the Snapdragon model) or far exceeds the tablet (in the case of the Samsung-made Exynos CPU).

