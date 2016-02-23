Big, beautiful photos of the new Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphone on Sunday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
Pretty much everything about these phones was leaked before the event, so most of us knew what was coming.
Still, check out the real thing below:
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
You can get app shortcuts when you swipe from Galaxy S7 Edge's edge. The Edge feature is wider on the S7 than it is on the S6.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Samsung added a new feature for the S7 Edge for shortcuts to actions, like creating a calendar entry or composing a text message or email.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Both the S7 Edge and regular S7 have a new always-on display that constantly shows you the date/time, basic notifications, or a personalised graphic.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
It has the widest aperture in a smartphone camera at f/1.7 for great low-light performance. It's tested here against the iPhone 6s Plus's f/2.2 aperture, which doesn't gather as much light as the Galaxy S7. It can also auto-focus much faster.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Both also use the conventional microUSB port for charging and connecting to computers, despite rumours that it would come with the new USB-C standard.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
Both Galaxy S7 models will come with Samsung Pay, which works with pretty much any payment terminal.
Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider
