Big, beautiful photos of the new Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphone on Sunday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Pretty much everything about these phones was leaked before the event, so most of us knew what was coming.

Still, check out the real thing below:

Here's the Galaxy S7 Edge in the gold, silver, and black colours. It has a 5.5-inch screen. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The chrome is a new colour option for the Galaxy S line, and it's stunning. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Samsung also added a new black colour option. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The S7 Edge is 3mm slimmer than the S6 Edge+. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The side edges of the S7 Edge are also slightly curved. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider You can get app shortcuts when you swipe from Galaxy S7 Edge's edge. The Edge feature is wider on the S7 than it is on the S6. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider You can get quick access to contacts with the People edge feature. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The Edge feature also shows you news stories at a glance without having to go into a news app. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Samsung added a new feature for the S7 Edge for shortcuts to actions, like creating a calendar entry or composing a text message or email. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Here's the regular Galaxy S7 with a flat 5.1-inch screen. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The regular S7's screen isn't curved, but the edges are slightly more rounded than the S6. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider It also has curved edges on the back, like the Galaxy Note 5 has. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Also, notice how the camera doesn't protrude as much as the S6. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Here's the back of the new black Galaxy S7 chrome model. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Both the S7 Edge and regular S7 have a new always-on display that constantly shows you the date/time, basic notifications, or a personalised graphic. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Both the S7 and S7 Edge have a 12-megapixel camera compared to the S6's 16-megapixel camera. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider It has the widest aperture in a smartphone camera at f/1.7 for great low-light performance. It's tested here against the iPhone 6s Plus's f/2.2 aperture, which doesn't gather as much light as the Galaxy S7. It can also auto-focus much faster. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Both also use the conventional microUSB port for charging and connecting to computers, despite rumours that it would come with the new USB-C standard. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider The SIM tray will also hold a microSD card for extra storage. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Both Galaxy S7 models will come with Samsung Pay, which works with pretty much any payment terminal. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Samsung gave both Galaxy S7 models some good water resistance. It can stay under five feet of water for 30 minutes. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

