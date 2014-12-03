Here's Everything We Know So Far About Samsung's Next Major Galaxy Phone, The Galaxy S6

Samsung is probably months away from launching its next major smartphone, but we might already have a good idea of what to expect.

Over the past several weeks, blog Sam Mobile has claimed to have received some tips about the phone.

Here’s an overview of what we already know about Samsung’s Galaxy S5 successor, based on leaks and rumours we’ve seen so far.

It will probably be called the Galaxy S6, according to Sam Mobile.

according to Sam Mobile. Samsung may release two different versions of the phone: a standard edition, and one with a curved display. The screen on the curved model may be rounded on both sides, unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge which features one curved edge.

a standard edition, and one with a curved display. The screen on the curved model may be rounded on both sides, unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge which features one curved edge. The Galaxy S6 will probably look much different than the S5. Samsung is said to be starting “from scratch” for its next flagship phone when it comes to design.

Samsung is said to be starting “from scratch” for its next flagship phone when it comes to design. The screen on the Galaxy S6 will also be sharper than that of the Galaxy S5 , Sam Mobile reports. While the Galaxy S5 comes with a 1080p display, Samsung is expected to cram even more pixels into the Galaxy S6’s display by giving it a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

, Sam Mobile reports. While the Galaxy S5 comes with a 1080p display, Samsung is expected to cram even more pixels into the Galaxy S6’s display by giving it a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The Galaxy S6 will reportedly come with the latest processor from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 810 , which means it should be super fast and great at multitasking.

, which means it should be super fast and great at multitasking. Samsung is likely to improve the camera, too. Sam Mobile is reporting that the S6 will come with either a 16-megapixel or 20-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Sam Mobile is reporting that the S6 will come with either a 16-megapixel or 20-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Expect to see 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options.

It’s important to keep in mind these are simply rumours, and we won’t know anything about Samsung’s next flagship until the company makes an official announcement. It’s worth noting, however, that Sam Mobile has correctly reported on Samsung products before they were announced in the past. For example, the blog reported that Samsung would release a new smartphone with metal edges called the Galaxy A5 long before it debuted at the end of October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.