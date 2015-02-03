Samsung's next Galaxy phone might actually have a smaller screen than the last one, which has never happened before

It seems like phone screens are generally getting bigger, but if this listing from the Indian tracking website Zauba (via GSMArena) is to be believed, Samsung’s next flagship phone, the Galaxy S6, will have a screen with a smaller display than the current Galaxy S5 flagship.

Though the difference is expected to be minor — the listing points to a new 5.0-inch display, compared to the current 5.1-inch display — it would be the first time Samsung has reduced the screen size of its flagship phone. That said, we’re hearing Samsung will cram even more pixels into that smaller display, which is said to have a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

Smaller screen aside, lots of changes are expected for the Galaxy S6. It’s been widely reported that Samsung was going to build the Galaxy S6 “from scratch,” and a recently-published photo of an early prototype suggests the company is indeed going after a much simpler, but also more premium-looking design. Here’s that photo, via Phone Arena — you’re looking at what could be the back panels for the new Galaxy S6.

We’re also hearing Samsung will release an alternate version of the Galaxy S6 with a curved screen. Both models are expected to feature a 16- or 20-megapixel rear camera and the latest Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm.

From a software side, a recent report from Korea said Samsung might scale back some of its proprietary features to allow more of a “stock Android” experience. Though many of Samsung’s features are fairly useful, some find the myriad of features to be “cluttered.”

Samsung may strengthen some core features while eliminating others, but details are scarce at this point. We’ll know much more about the Galaxy S6 when the company formally announces the phone at Mobile World Congress on March 1.

