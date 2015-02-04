This may be our first look at the new colour options for Samsung's next Galaxy phone

Lisa Eadicicco

Samsung was said to be starting “from scratch” when it designed its new flagship phone, and we might have just learned a little bit more about what the phone will look like.

Blog Sam Mobile says the Galaxy S6 will come in four different colours: dark blue, a blueish green, gold, and white.

Samsung usually offers gold, white, and dark blue versions of its Galaxy phones, but this is the first time we’re seeing a turquoise colour option.

Sam Mobile has a mixed track record when it comes to leaking new Samsung products, but it’s worth noting that the company published a handful of photos of Samsung’s A-series smartphones that turned out to be accurate.

Here’s the pallet of colours we can expect for the S6, which Sam Mobile published on Tuesday:

GalaxyS6ColorsSam Mobile

Other than a new colour option, Samsung is expected to implement a new, cleaner design that includes metal similar to its Galaxy A7 and Galaxy Note 4. Here’s a leaked image that PhoneArena published last week that reportedly shows what it might look like:

Galaxy S6 Photo BackPhone Arena

We expect to learn more on March 1, which is when the company will announce its new phone at a press event in Barcelona.

