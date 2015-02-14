Here's when Samsung's next Galaxy phone may be released

Samsung may release the Galaxy S6 sometime between March 22-30, according to Phone Arena, which claims to have recieved an internal memo from a Samsung employee.

The memo informs Samsung staff about two upcoming time off blackout periods between March 22-30 and April 19-27. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S6 at its press event on March 1, so it seems likely that the company would release the phone during the same month. It’s unclear exactly what Samsung has planned for April, but Phone Arena’s anonymous tipster hinted that it could be related to a new Galaxy Note tablet launch.

Check out the memo below.

It’s worth noting that these types of memos have correctly predicted smartphone launches in the past, although it’s not clear whether or not Phone Arena’s source is legitimate. A leaked T-Mobile memo from August 2013 restricted employees from taking time off between Sept. 20-22, which ended up being the opening weekend for the iPhone 5s, for example.

If the leaks and rumours we’ve heard so far are true, the Galaxy S6 is shaping up to be Samsung’s best phone yet. The phone may come with a nicer metal design similar to that of the iPhone 6, better software that makes the phone easier to use, an an incredible screen just like the one on the Galaxy Note 4.

We expect to know more next month.

