Samsung's Next Major Galaxy Phone Might Be Coming On March 2

Samsung may unveil its next major smartphone, the Galaxy S6, at a press event on March 2, according to Korean news source Chosunilbo (via Phone Arena).

That falls on the first day of Mobile World Congress, a tech conference in Barcelona where Samsung traditionally makes its big mobile announcements.

Last year, the company unveiled the Galaxy S5 and its Gear, Gear Neo, and Gear Fit wearables at the event.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced when it will announce its next Galaxy phone, but a source familiar with the situation told Business Insider’s Steve Kovach that it’s considering launching two versions of the Galaxy S6 at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung is likely to unveil a standard version of the phone and one with a curved screen, but the company’s plans aren’t definite.

Chosunilbo sources say Samsung is still deciding which version of the phone it should announce at the event. The publication claims one company staffer said the phone will come with a metal casing.

Over the past few months, multiple reports have suggested that Samsung is implementing a significant redesign for its flagship smartphone. Sam Mobile, a blog that has a strong track record when it comes to leaking details on Samsung products, said in November that the company is starting “from scratch.”

We won’t know for sure until we hear from Samsung, but we expect to know more as Mobile World Congress gets closer.

