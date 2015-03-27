Where and when you can buy Samsung's new Galaxy phones

AP The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

Samsung’s new flagship phones, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, will go on sale in the US on April 10, the company announced. You’ll be able to preorder the devices through all the major carriers on March 27.

Pricing will be all over the place since carriers have various payment plans and offers in place for Samsung’s launch. And Samsung still hasn’t said what the phones will cost if you buy them unlocked at full price.

The Galaxy S6 is a big departure for Samsung. The company nixed beloved features like a removeable battery and expandable storage in favour of an all glass and metal design. Past Samsung Galaxy phones have been made out of plastic, which design critics panned as looking cheap.

But a lot of Android fans loved the plastic designs, and a vocal contingent of Samsung customers are upset that the company killed off the features they loved.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are the same phones, except the Edge has a curved screen on both sides. Samsung says the curved screen is mostly for looks, but you can do stuff like swipe over from the edge to view your favourite contacts.

Other than that, Samsung improved all the areas you’d expect. The Galaxy S6 has a faster processor, sharper screen, better camera, and a cleaner user interface.

We’ll have reviews of the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge next week.

