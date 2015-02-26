Samsung's new curved Galaxy phone may cost more than $1,000

Business Insider The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Samsung’s upcoming phones, the much-rumoured Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, may cost more than the iPhone, according to a new report from Ars Technica.

Speaking with an unnamed source at one of Samsung’s mobile carrier partners in Europe, Ars Technica says the most expensive version of the curved S6, with 128GB of storage, could cost €1,049 ($US1,189).

The mid-tier 64GB version of the Galaxy S6 is expected to sell for €949 ($US1,076).

The non-curved Galaxy S6 will be priced a bit lower, but not by too much. According to Ars, the prices for the standard S6 will be set at around €749 ($US849), €849 ($US963), and €949 ($US1,076), depending on the storage capacity.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that these prices don’t include carrier subsidies. It’s also crucial to consider that these are translations of European prices. It may not reflect Samsung’s final pricing for phones in the US, but it gives us an idea of Samsung’s general strategy.

If true, the non-curved Galaxy S6 would be priced much higher than the Galaxy S5, which costs between $US500-$US600 unlocked depending on which model you choose. All of the prices leaked by Ars Technica are higher than that of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, too. The iPhone 6 starts at $US649 unlocked, while the larger iPhone 6 Plus starts at $US749 without a carrier contract.

The 128GB unlocked iPhone 6 is priced at $US949 while the no contract iPhone 6 costs $US849, which is lower than the prices Ars Technica leaked for the 128GB Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

We expect to know more next month, since Samsung is announcing its new phones on March 1. We may not learn about the price that day, however, since Samsung typically waits for its carrier partners to release information about pricing and availability.

