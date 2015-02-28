A major carrier might have revealed exactly what Samsung's new Galaxy phones will look like

Samsung’s new phones won’t be unveiled until March 1, but it looks like one major US carrier may have already leaked the big announcement.

A photo posted to Reddit by a user that claims to be a Sprint employee supposedly gives us a near-complete look at both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

Dozens of photos showing renderings of the phone, its components, and its fully-assembled body have leaked over the past few weeks. If legitimate, however, this marks the first time we’ve seen renderings that seem to be part of an official promotion.

Based on the reportedly leaked Sprint ad, it seems like both phones will come with metal edges. The Galaxy S6 Edge looks like it’s slightly curved on both sides, but it’s difficult to see in the image.

The leak comes days after Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T teased Samsung’s new phone.

We’ll know for sure when Samsung makes its official announcement on Sunday.

