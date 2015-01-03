This May Be Our First Look At A Fully Assembled Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung probably won’t announce any details about its next major Galaxy phone for a few months, but we may already have a clear idea of what it could look like. Iranian blog Toranji posted a photo that claims to show a fully assembled Samsung’s Galaxy S6 alongside the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S4 (via Phone Arena).

The image, if legitimate, indicates that the Galaxy S6 will be a bit larger than the Galaxy S5.

Take a look at the photo below. The blog claims that the Galaxy S6 is largest phone on the right, while the Galaxy S5 is in the middle and the Galaxy S4 is on the far left.

The phone looks fairly similar to its predecessors, even though previous reports have suggested that Samsung would “start from scratch” when designing the Galaxy S6.

We won’t know for sure until Samsung unveils the phone, but current rumours about the S6 indicate that it will have a sharper 2560 x 1440 screen just like the Galaxy Note 4, it will run on a faster processor, and Samsung may incorporate some metal into the design.

