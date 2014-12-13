LEAKED: This May Be The First Photo Of Samsung's Next Major Galaxy Phone

Samsung is probably still a few months away from unveiled its Galaxy S5 successor, but one Dutch website claims to have received a photo of an early prototype (via Sam Mobile).

The website, Toptienmobiel, says it obtained the image from an anonymous tipster. There’s no real way to tell whether or not this is actually the Galaxy S6, but it does seem to be some sort of unreleased Samsung device. The device in the photo also looks a little bit like renders we’ve seen of the Galaxy A7, another phone Samsung is rumoured to be working on.

The side bezels are super thin, which gives Samsung room to put a large screen on the phone without making the device too big. That said, the phone does seem to be bigger than the Galaxy S5, and it also looks like there’s a silver trim around the edges similar to the Galaxy Note 4.

Toptienmobiel This might be the Galaxy S6.

We’ve heard a few rumours about what to expect from the Galaxy S6, but this is the first time we’re seeing a reportedly leaked photo of the phone. Samsung’s next flagship is expected to come with a new design, a faster processor, a high-res 2560 x 1440 resolution display, and a 16-megapixel or 20-megapixel camera.

We expect to learn more in February, as Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S5 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.