It sounds like Samsung's next Galaxy phone will finally be metal instead of plastic

It looks like Samsung’s next Galaxy phone will finally ditch the cheap-feeling plastic of its predecessors.
In a new teaser trailer for its upcoming phone — likely to be called the Galaxy S6 — Samsung teases that “metals will flow” while cutting to a bunch of cryptic, artsy shots of liquid metal.
The ad also proclaims that “borders will disappear,” hinting that its screens will be bezel free.
Other than a new metal design, the Galaxy S6 may come with wireless charging as well as some performance improvement and cleaner software. We’ll know for sure on March 1 following Samsung’s press event in Barcelona.
Watch the full teaser:
