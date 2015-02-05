Samsung's next Galaxy phone is starting to look an awful lot like the iPhone 6

For months, rumours have suggested that Samsung’s Galaxy S6 would look much different than the company’s previous Galaxy phones.

Now, a new batch of leaked photos give us a better idea of exactly what Samsung may have in mind — and it looks similar to the iPhone 6.

French blog Nowhereelse.fr, which leaked several photos of the iPhone 6 that turned out to be accurate before its launch, has posted a set of images that supposedly show the Galaxy S6’s metal chassis.

If you look at the frame’s edges in the photo shown below, you’ll notice they’re slightly rounded just like that of the iPhone 6.

At the same time, sources to The Korea Times say the Galaxy S6 will “look a lot like Apple’s iPhone 6.”

The publication reportedly spoke to one of Samsung’s suppliers, who said the phone will come with a “metal build, which will make it look even more like Apple’s latest models.”

The report also says we can expect to see glass on the front and back of the phone, which would line up with an earlier report from BGR that said Samsung would incorporate glass into the Galaxy S6’s design.

If the rumours turn out to be true, the Galaxy S6 could be one of Samsung’s best phones yet. Not only is the phone expected to come with a revamped, premium design similar to the iPhone, but Samsung is rumoured to clean up its TouchWiz software as well by eliminating unnecessary features and focusing on the important ones.

The Galaxy S6 is expected to come with Samsung’s own mobile payment system, a 5.1-inch screen with 577 pixels per inch, built-in wireless charging, and a 2550 mAh battery. We’ll learn more on March 1 when Samsung holds its press event in Barcelona.

