More evidence that Samsung's next Galaxy phone may look a lot like the iPhone 6

Samsung is said to be designing its upcoming Galaxy S6 smartphone “from scratch,” but if these new leaks are accurate it may look very similar to the iPhone 6.

Korean website UnderKG (via Phone Arena) claims to have details about the exact dimensions of Samsung’s next smartphone. The website created sketches and renderings that show what the phone could look like based on these dimensions, and there are some noticeable similarities to the iPhone 6.

According to the website, the S6 would be 143.3mm x 70.8mm x 6.9mm in size. This would make the Galaxy S6 a bit larger than the iPhone 6, which is 138.1mm x 67mm x 6.9mm.

The website also came up with renderings for what the final product could look like based on those dimensions, as shown below.

You’ll notice the rounded metal edges on this Galaxy S6 concept look almost exactly like those on the iPhone 6. The Korean website also posted this image that compares the two alongside one another to illustrate the similarities.

It’s always possible that these reportedly leaked details are fake, so we won’t really know what the Galaxy S6 looks like until Samsung’s press event on March 1.

But, it’s worth noting that UnderKG’s images look similar to the previously leaked metal frame that French blog Nowhereelse.fr posted last week. Nowhereelse.fr has a mixed track record when it comes to posting leaked images of unreleased smartphones, but many of the iPhone 6 photos it published before its launch turned out to be accurate.

Regardless of whether or not UnderkG’s images are legitimate, it seems likely that the Galaxy S6 will come with a metal build. Bloomberg also reported on Wednesday that the phone will feature a metal body and will come in an alternate version with a three-sided screen.

