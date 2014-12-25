This May Be Our First Look At Samsung's New Design For The Galaxy S6

Samsung’s next major smartphone may look much different than the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S4. The company is expected to start from scratch when designing the Galaxy S6, and rumours suggest Samsung will incorporate metal into the phone’s build.

French website Nowhereelse.fr, which accurately leaked a few photos of the iPhone 6 before it was announced, claims to have obtained a few photos that shows the Galaxy S6’s metal frame.

Here’s where the charging port would be.

And here’s a look at the frame that tells you a bit about its size.

The images don’t tell us much about the phone, but they provide further evidence that Samsung may be using metal for its next device.

Until this point, most phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S series have looked fairly similar. The S3 and S4 feature the same plastic design with rounded corners, while the S5 has a matte rear panel instead of the slick, plastic back found on its predecessors.

But it looks like Samsung is experimenting with new types of designs for its upcoming major smartphone release. Samsung started introducing some metal design elements with its Galaxy Alpha, which features aluminium edges similar to Apple’s iPhone 5 and 5s.

Trying something new may not be a bad idea for Samsung. The Galaxy S5 hasn’t been selling too well, and profits from the company’s mobile division declined by 60% in the third quarter for 2014.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S5 last February, so there’s a chance we’ll learn more about the S6 in early 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.