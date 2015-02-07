A photo of Samsung's next Galaxy phone may have leaked, and it has a crazy curved screen

It looks like Samsung plans to release multiple different versions of its Galaxy S6, including one with a curved screen just like the Note Edge. Photos obtained by CNET Korea reportedly show five different variations of the phone, which is scheduled to be unveiled on March 1.

Two of the phones in the image are covered with cases, so it’s difficult to tell what they look like. Samsung usually releases a more durable version of its flagship phones called the Active, so it’s possible that one of those devices is the Galaxy S6 Active.

The photo lines up with previous leaks we’ve seen so far. It looks like Samsung plans to use a smooth, polished back for the S6, unlike the dimpled rear panel and glossy plastic it’s used in the past.

The curved edition looks almost identical to the Galaxy Note Edge, which has a secondary display that curves around one edge. It looks like the curved Galaxy S6 is only rounded on one side, which would contradict earlier reports that suggested it would curve on both sides.

Other than a new design, the Galaxy S6 is expected to come with a sharper 5.1-inch screen that packs 577 pixels per inch, a new mobile payments system created by Samsung, and a fresh version of Samsung’s TouchWiz software that’s more basic and similar to stock Android. We expect to learn more next month.

